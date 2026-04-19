Pop Star Cancels Entire Tour, Apologizes to Fans

A major pop star has canceled her entire tour.

Meghan Trainor revealed on Thursday that her Get in Girl Tour will no longer be moving forward, just two months before it was set to start.

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“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get in Girl Tour,” the Grammy winner said on her Instagram Stories via PEOPLE. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down,” she continued. “But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now. I promise I’ll be back soon, and I can’t wait for you to hear this new record. I’m so proud of it, and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”

Trainor announced the tour in November 2025, which was supposed to be in support of her upcoming album, Toy with Me, releasing on Friday. The Get in Girl Tour, with special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor, was set to kick off in Clarkston, Michigan, on June 12, hitting 33 cities across the U.S. before ending in Los Angeles on Aug. 15. It would have been her fifth headlining tour, with her last one being in 2024 with The Timeless Tour.

In January, the “All About That Bass” singer welcomed her third child via surrogate. She also shares sons Riley, 5, and Barry, 2, with husband, former Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara. Following the birth of her daughter, Mikey Moon, Trainor told PEOPLE it “feels surreal.” She continued, “I’ve dreamed about this for so long, and now I’ll look at her and still can’t believe she’s real. My heart feels fuller than I ever knew it could.”

Considering Trainor would be going on tour just five months after Mikey’s birth, it makes sense that she would want to stay home and put focus on herself and her family. Not to mention that Trainor has also been busy working on her album, and probably doing promo for it, which would take precedent over tour rehearsals. As of now, it’s unknown if and when she’ll go back out on tour, but she certainly has a good excuse.