Julian Edelman Posts Instagram Photo Holding His Newborn Daughter, Lily

my biggest #wcw of all time, happy to welcome a new squirrel to the tree, my baby girl lily #proud A photo posted by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:18pm PST

NFL‘s New England Patriots Julian Edelman welcomed a baby girl with Swedish model Ella Rose who gave birth to Lily on Nov. 30, NESN reports.The proud pappa posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding Lily, who he declared his biggest “woman crush Wednesday.

The birth of their child is happy news for the couple after overcoming previous controversy concerning the paternity of the child. Rose had sued Edelman in July after being in a casual relationship with him before they had Lily.

We’re glad to see the happy family of three!

