Julia Fox, ‘Uncut Gems’ Star, Goes After ‘Dead Beat’ Ex

Actress Julia Fox revealed that she is separated from her husband last month on Instagram, and made some disturbing allegations against him. In the two days before Christmas, Fox posted about pilot Peter Artemiev on her Instagram Story, calling him a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad.” The posts have since disappeared, but screenshots were published by The New York Post.

Artemiev, a pilot working out of New York, married Fox in 2018 and had a son with her in February of 2021. According to Fox, he has not been very attentive since then, since she wrote that “he can be found at most strip clubs, Lucien, Paul’s bbg, Casablanco, the streets etc.” Alongside a photo of Artemiev positioned to look like he had devil horns, she wrote: “Please REMIND him that he has a child to take care of! Oh and if u chill [with] him knowing damn well he is a dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad, you are not my friend and I will call you out too!!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!”

Fox and Artemiev welcomed their son Valentino into the world in February. Fox wrote that she has a growing concern for Valentino, explaining: “I just don’t want my son f-ed up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him. As a mother anyone could understand that. TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS MEN!!! AND OTHER MEN, HOLD DEAD BEAT DADS ACCOUNTABLE!!!”

“It’s damn near 2022 how can u say u care about women and mothers and single mothers and ur out here enabling the behavior!!!” she wondered. “This man would wake up at 4 p.m. My son goes to sleep at 7!!! Do better please!!! It’s the holidays have a heart and see your kids!!! This man left me with a 5-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair!!!”

Artemiev denied Fox’s accusations when contacted by reporters from Page Six. He said: “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statments made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.” A source familiar with the couple added that they had never seen or heard anything to back up Fox’s claims.

This weekend, Fox was spotted in Miami, Florida getting dinner with rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West. It is not clear if the two were on a date or not.