Kanye West Spotted on Date With Actress Amid Kim Kardashian Reconciliation Pleas

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was spotted out on the town on Saturday night with actress Julia Fox. The two got dinner at an upscale restaurant in Miami, Florida, as shown in photos TMZ published. Sources close to the rapper said that Ye is “embracing the single life” after struggling to accept his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Fox had a candlelit dinner in Miami, where they were photographed smiling and chatting late into the night. An insider said that so far, the match-up is nothing serious, but that it does represent a big step for Ye, who previously struggled to accept the permanence of his divorce. Throughout December, Ye made a few public attempts to win Kardashian’s heart back, but she pressed forward with the divorce proceedings. Now, he’s ready to look elsewhere for another shot at love.

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1477645068584423424?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ye has been traveling a lot, including this trip to Miami and another to Belize. He has also been spotted with other women recently, including model Yasmine Lopez, though none have been reported as “dates” the way that this dinner with Fox was.

Fox was the breakout star of Uncut Gems and is now a rising star in Hollywood. Before that, she worked as a model, clothing designer, photographer and painter. She played Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems – the showroom saleswoman of Howard’s (Adam Sandler) jewelry store, as well as his mistress. She has since written and directed a short film called Fantasy Girls and starred in another called PVT Chat.

Fox was married to pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 until last year. The two welcomed their first child in February of 2021. Last month, Fox revealed that they had split in dramatic fashion, with posts on Instagram calling Artemiev a “deadbeat dad” and accusing him of being a drug addict.

Fans have been watching every move Ye makes in the last few weeks and relating it all back to his divorce. It started when the rapper changed the lyrics to his song “Runaway” during a live performance in Los Angeles. He sang: “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.” The following day, Kardashian filed to have their divorce expedited.

Ye did not seem daunted at the time, purchasing a $4.5 million house across the street from his ex-wife. He did so ostensibly to be close to their children. Now, fans are unsure what to think of Ye’s plans for the future.