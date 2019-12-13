Julia Fox, 'Uncut Gems' Star, Welcomes Baby After Secret Pregnancy

✖

Actress Julia Fox, who starred opposite Adam Sandler in the 2019 drama Uncut Gems, announced on Valentine's Day that she had her first child almost a month ago. Fox, 31, never announced she and her husband, Peter Artemiev, were expecting before sharing a single photo of herself in the nude on Instagram, split over several posts to take over her page. She later shared the photo in a single post, revealing that the picture was taken just moments before her baby boy, named Valentino, was born.

In the picture, Fox is seen sitting in a director's chair, only wearing black gloves. The photo and others from the same shoot were all taken on Jan. 17. Photographer Richie Shazam took the pictures just after Fox's gynecologist said she needed to have the baby early because of "blood pressure issues." She rushed home afterward because she realized that she had not posed for any pictures during the pregnancy. Her friend Niki Takesh bought makeup and another friend, Esther Kogan, got the gloves for the shoot.

"Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy," Fox wrote. "My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life." In the photos, Fox posted on the chair and wore a necklace with a charm reading "Daddy." Another photo showed her leaning on a reclining chair, wearing only the gloves and heels.

Fox never gave any hint she was pregnant, although this was the first time she shared a more permanent Instagram post since Nov. 9. She married Artemiev in November 2018. He is a private pilot who works in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. They were introduced by the owner of a restaurant she frequented. They married two months after meeting, according to The New York Times.

Fox worked as a clothing designer, model, and photographer before she was cast in Uncut Gems as Julia De Flore, the mistress of Sandler's jeweler Howard Ratner. The performance earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations from critics groups. Her second film, PVT Chat, was released on VOD on Feb. 5 and stars Fox as a cam girl. Her next big project is Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, which will be released directly to HBO Max. The movie was written by Ed Solomon and is about a group of criminals in 1955 Detroit. The all-star cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, and Ray Liotta.