Josh Kelley Shares Picture of Newborn Son With Katherine Heigl

Josh Kelley recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of his new bundle of joy, Joshua Bishop.

Kelley’s photo features him embracing his son while little Joshua sleeps soundly on his dad’s shoulder.

“Little buddy!!! @katherineheigl took this photo !! She gets angles,” Kelley said in the photo. We can’t help but agree!

Kelley and wife Katherine Heigl are already parents to two little ones, Adalaide, 4, and Naleigh, 8.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the former ABC star spoke about her newborn son. “We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!”

She continued, “With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”

Heigl is ready to go back to work in February to promote her new series, Doubt, airing on CBS.

While this may be a fast leap back into work, Heigl says she may not be done having more children.

“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air,” the actress revealed. “And I’m okay with that!”

