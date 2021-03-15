Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Teasingly Raise 'Controversy' With Sweet 'Sunny Skies' Photo

✖

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have quickly become one of Hollywood's favorite couples. The two have been dating for a year-and-a-half and have already shared several sweet moments. In one of their recent posts, the two posed under sunny skies but jokingly teased about a "controversy" after Scott shared a "photoshop" image.

"What a perfect day with my perfect person," he captioned the black-and-white photo using the hashtags "back to nature" and "sunny skies ahead." However, at first glance, the image looks like there's some Photoshop to Scott's face, but considering he's leaning against the actress's oversized hat, it could easily be the lighting. But Deschanel took to the comment section to call him out herself in a cheeky way. "Haha. Controversy! I am very amused by this conclusion that you would take the time to photoshop a picture of our hike and not that I was unironically wearing a ridiculously oversized Easter bonnet so big you could barely fit in the picture."

Amsterdam actor Tyler Labine also shared his thoughts on the photo, adding, "The way your face meets with her hat makes you look superimposed. mean, you are super imposing, but never super imposed." Their followers jumped at the jokes as well but also showed their love and support for the couple. One follower expressed their support for the pair, gushing over their romance.

Coming out of 2020 was a difficult year for many. Not long after the couple made their relationship official, the two entered a pandemic together, but say it's only helped them grow closer and stronger. At the start of 2021, Scott wrote an encouraging piece to lift those reading the post up in high spirits. "I'm dedicating this year to love, happiness, and the pursuit of helping others," Scott captioned the photo while asking what his fans' resolutions are. "I feel like I've got a good jumpstart of the love part."

Deschanel wrote, "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone." Scott reacting with a heartwarming comment saying, "You make me the happiest, best version of me." Their sweet posts have won so many of their fans over throughout the several months of their relationship, waiting with anticipation for more.