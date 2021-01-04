Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel: All the Cutest Photos of the Couple

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are no doubt one of the cutest couples in Hollywood right now, and they haven't shied away from showing the details of their life together to their followers on social media. From date nights in to time spent on the worksite with the HGTV star, the New Girl actress and Property Brothers star have shared some seriously adorable photos together since they first started dating in 2019. The two first met during the filming of Carpool Karaoke with their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel, and immediately hit it off, sparking what would eventually become a lasting romance. While 2020 wasn't exactly the ideal year for kicking off a relationship, Scott and Deschanel have managed to stay safe and enjoy one another's company while celebrating their time together. Keep scrolling to see some of the sweetest pictures the couple has posed for since going public with their relationship.

Happy New Year View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) The couple rang in 2021 together, with Scott sharing a photo of their embrace on Instagram. "I'm dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others," he wrote. "I feel like I've got a good jumpstart on the love part."

Date Night View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) Scott and Deschanel looked cozy and comfy as they settled in for a November date night they chronicled on Instagram. "Date night plans anyone...I'm thinking Cocktails & Codenames," the Property Brothers star captioned the shot.

Happy Halloween View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) Halloween might have looked a little different in 2020, but the Elf actress and her boyfriend made sure to dress up as Harry Potter characters anyways, looking adorable on Instagram next to Jonathan's twin, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan, who dressed in their best 1970s apparel. "When you can't go out for Halloween...stay in with some of your favorite humans," Jonathan wrote on Instagram.

Vote! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) In his first election since obtaining U.S. citizenship, the Canadian-born contractor shared a touching missive about voting, thanking Deschanel for her support along the way. "This is a big moment for me. This was my first time voting in the US...and it really is a privilege that not everyone in the world has the ability to exercise," he wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of the two rocking "I Voted" stickers. "I am humbled and proud to be surrounded by a partner and loved ones who also cherish the importance of having your voice heard. I hope nobody takes this for granted. #PleaseVote."

Anniversary View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) Compiling some of his favorite moments into a slideshow in honor of their one-year anniversary, Jonathan gave an inside look into his new life with Deschanel. "How time flies when you're having the best time of your life," he wrote in August. "Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice."

Happy Easter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) Deschanel and Scott made sure to stay home for Easter in 2020 to abide by social distancing guidelines, sharing a photo from their own celebration to Instagram. "Hope everybody had a safe & happy Easter and gave extra [love] to those you care about," Scott captioned their photo together on the big day.