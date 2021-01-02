'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Deliver Message of 'Love' in New Year's Post

✖

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel shared a message of hope and love to start 2021 on Saturday, alongside new photos of the couple taken by Deschanel's father, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel. Scott and Deschanel started dating in fall 2019 after meeting while filming a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their famous siblings. Deschanel and her second husband, Jacob Pachenik, split just before she began dating Scott and finalized their divorce in June 2020.

"I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness, and the pursuit of helping others. I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part," Scott captioned the photo and asked his fans what their resolutions are. "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," Deschanel wrote in her post. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone." Deschanel's post attracted a heartwarming comment from Scott, who wrote, "You make me the happiest, best version of me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott)

Deschanel recently starred in the first episode of Scott and Drew Scott's Celebrity IOU Season 2, which debuted on HGTV in December. "I've totally fallen in love with her, and I want to be with her forever. It's the magic of HGTV," Scott told PopCulture.com recently. He said the two worked "really well" together, which might lead to more on-screen collaborations. The episode saw Deschanel give back to her best friend, Sarah May Bates, by joining the Property Brothers to renovate Bates' home.

The New Girl star loved seeing Scott at work, but there was one part of the process she was not thrilled about. "So for her, this was actually fun to be able to get in, [but] she hated the demolition — absolutely hated it. She doesn't like stuff that's loud and dirty, and noisy," Scott explained. "So she wasn't shy about the fact that she hated it, but she did it because it was for her friend who really needed it and so, that was pretty special for us to be able to do that together."

The coronavirus pandemic forced Scott and Deschanel to have a scaled-down Christmas celebration. Normally, the entire Scott family would get together, but his brother, Drew told PopCulture they planned to do as well as they could virtually. "This year with COVID, we just can't do that," the twin said. "So virtually, we'll be spending the holidays with mom and dad and JD, but just us L.A. kids are going to be together, and the rest will have to be virtual." Scott planned to "indulge" in Deschanel's "amazing cooking."