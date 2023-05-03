Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Son's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is fully supportive of his son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown. The engagement has come under scrutiny because the Stranger Things star is only 19, and Jake is 20. Bon Jovi, 61, does not see a problem, especially as he and his wife, Dorthea Hurley, were high school sweethearts.

"I don't know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think," Bon Jovi told Andy Cohen during Tuesday's episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "That would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise."

Bon Jovi and Hurley married in 1989 and are parents to three other children, Stephanie Rose, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo Jon, 19. Jesse got engaged to Jesse Light, 27, in August 2022 after four years of dating. "I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all," the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer told Cohen.

The Bon Jovi frontman also confirmed he has seen Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series that turned his future daughter-in-law into a superstar. "Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great," Bon Jovi said. "Jake is very, very happy."

Brown and Jake announced their engagement on April 11. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of the couple showing off her engagement ring. Jake also shared the news, posting two photos of the couple. "Forever," he captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

The couple started dating in 2021 and went Instagram official that November. On New Year's Day, Brown published a brief recap of her 2022, including photo booth pictures of the couple. "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us," she wrote. "Let's do it again but better!"

Brown stars as Eleven in Stranger Things, which earned her Emmy nominations in 2017 and 2018. She also plays the title character in Netflix's Enola Holmes movies and played Maidson Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Stranger Things' fifth and final season is set to start filming this month.