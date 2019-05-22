Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Severing His Finger, Reveals Bloody Photos

Johnny Depp’s latest accusation against his estranged wife Amber Heard is that she severed his finger with a broken vodka bottle.

Depp and Heard have had a long and tumultuous divorce, but the actor’s latest claim against his ex may be the most dramatic yet. In new court filings obtained by The Daily Mail, Depp claims that Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015, which shattered and sliced off the end of his finger. He included an image of the injury, though it is extremely graphic.

Depp claims that Heard threw the bottle at him just one month after they were married. He said that the attack was a response to his request that she sign a post-nuptial agreement. He was forced to fly home from Australia to the U.S. to deal with the injury, and his treatment did not go well.

Depp reportedly contracted MRSA three times in the course of repairing his finger. The actor underwent multiple surgeries and came close to death in the process. Depp’s sudden injury also shut down production on The Pirates of the Carribean, ultimately costing Disney millions of dollars.

“While I was in Australia filming a movie approximately one month after I married Ms. Heard, on a day where my then-lawyer tried to discuss with Ms. Heard the need that she sign a post-nuptial agreement with me, she went berserk and began throwing bottles at me,” the filing reads. “The projectile’s impact shattered the bone in my finger and entirely severed the tip of my finger.”

“I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm, and my life,” Depp added.

The newly detailed accusation against Heard is part of a $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp is still pursuing against him. The actress divorced Depp claiming that he was mentally and physically abusive, which he disputes.

Previously, it was believed that Depp injured his finger while he was out partying with friends. The new claim that it was Heard’s fault clashes with that account, as well as Heard’s version of events.

The actress previously claimed that Depp cut the tip of his finger off himself. She said that he mutilated himself in the midst of an argument when he was “drunk and high on ecstasy.” She also said that Depp was angry because he had convinced himself that she was sleeping with Billy Bob Thornton. The actor and Heard both deny that claim.

Heard and Depp finalized their divorce in early 2018, but the legal drama between them has continued ever since.