John Mulaney and Wife Anna Marie Tendler Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, are getting a divorce after six years of marriage. The split follows Mulaney's two-month rehab treatment for drug and alcohol abuse. Mulaney, who is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his Netflix stand-up specials, began outpatient care in February and is scheduled to start a five-day stint at Manhattan's City Winery Monday night.

Sources told Page Six that Mulaney, 38, asked for the divorce three months ago. "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep said in a statement to the outlet. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler, an artist, told Page Six. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney entered a Pennsylvania rehab facility for 60 days to treat cocaine and alcohol addiction. In February, he started outpatient care. "John has completed 60 days in rehab, and now he’s in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work," a source told Page Six in February. Last week, Mulaney announced a five-night residency in Manhattan, begging Monday through Friday. Every show is sold out and fans are required to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID to enter the venue.

Mullaney and Tendler met on a group trip to Martha's Vineyard and married in July 2014. The comedian often joked about their relationship in his stand-up specials. He also often shared photos with Tendler on his Instagram page. "My stunning femme fatale wife [Tendler] and I walk the red carpet as the entire Sack Lunch Bunch cheers and/or heckles us from the sidelines," Mulaney wrote in December 2019, alongside a photo from the John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch red carpet. "Anna, I don’t know how to pose in photos but I am lucky to be next to you. And you’re the only person I want to make laugh, truly."

Tendler's Instagram page mostly focuses on her art and photography. According to her website, she is a master's candidate in NYU's Costume Studies program with a thesis research concentration on "the sociocultural politics of aesthetics and the female body." In her most recent Instagram post, she paid tribute to mothers. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the women who have chosen unconventional paths of motherhood, and to those for whom the unconventional paths have chosen them," she wrote. "(And, of course, HMD to my own mom, the artist who made me an artist.)"