John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Relationship Confirmed as First Photo Together Emerges

Comedian John Mulaney, 38, was first linked to actress Olivia Munn, 40, in May, and PEOPLE has the first photos confirming the new relationship. The new couple was spotted at the Rick's Drive location of In & Out in Los Angeles on Saturday, enjoying a meal and each other's company. "They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," a source told PEOPLE. "They were really enjoying each other's company."

The stand-up comic entered rehab on December 21 for a 60-day stint for alcohol and cocaine abuse. Mulaney left the facility in February and spent some time in an outpatient sober facility following his release. On May 10, it was announced that Mulaney was divorcing Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years. Sources told Page Six that Mulaney had asked for the divorce three months prior. "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep said in a statement to the outlet. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler, an artist, told Page Six. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

On May 14, the news that Mulaney and Munn were dating went public. "This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney told PEOPLE, adding that the two met at church in Los Angeles. Mulaney, and Munn met several years ago and had stayed friends ever since. When Mulaney announced late last year he was going to rehab, Munn was among the celebrities to publicly show support for the comedian. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," Munn tweeted on Dec. 21.

Since his rehab stay, Mulaney has been working steadily, returning to stand up with a much-lauded new set titled "From Scratch". The comedian is currently in L.A. for a series of sold-out shows at the Troubadour and is set to head to Boston later this summer for the rest of the tour.