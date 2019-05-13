John Mayer Officially Speaks out About Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors

Guitarist John Mayer finally spoke out about rumors he has new A-list flame, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

While on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy Monday, the 41-year-old Mayer said he is not dating Kardashian, 40.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, that happens not to be true,” Mayer told Cohen, reports Us Weekly. “Look, I actually like the Kardashians. If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. So I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day. Like, they’re very nice people.”

The rumor started after the celebrities were seen talking together at a December 2018 party. Mayer said it was a GQ party he “kinda crashed” and they were just talking about Kardashian making a cameo in a music video for The Scorpions.

While Mayer put the rumors to bed quickly, Kardashian had some fun keeping them alive during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In a game of “Who’d You Rather,” Kardashian picked Mayer over the much-younger Shawn Mendes.

“I’m going to go in a direction that I don’t usually go in, so John Mayer,” Kardashian told DeGeneres, who teased she “could actually get this hooked up” because she has Mayer’s number.

Mayer told Cohen he is done dating fellow celebrities. The “Waiting on the World to Change” singer became notorious for dating celebrities like Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston.

Mayer did not have anything bad to say about the Kardashians though. In fact, he heaped praise upon Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

“I think she is, like, the Yoda of Hollywood serotonin,” Mayer told Cohen. “Like, she has a good grasp on how to make your serotonin just burst in your brain.”

Mayer continued, “I was sitting next to her, and I was like, ‘You are the ground zero of bliss, of Hollywood bliss.’ She was great. I also am a little afraid of her … I want a nice base level of respect. I don’t want to be too far on her radar. It’s hard to explain. She could end me.”

Kardashian is now reportedly single, following her breakup with Younes Bendjima. She shares three children with her former longtime boyfriend Scott Disick.

Mayer released his latest album, The Search for Everything in 2017 and released the single “I Guess It Feels Right” earlier this year. He starts a tour with Dead & Company, a group made up of former Grateful Dead members, on May 31 in Mountain View, California. A new solo tour kicks off in late July.