Joe Jonas Appears to Address Sophie Turner Divorce Drama in New Song

Joe Jonas teased an upcoming song on TikTok on Wednesday, and fans are expecting a breakup bop about his estranged wife Sophie Turner. Jonas posted a video of himself riding his bike and mouthing the words to the new track, so fans got to hear about 30 seconds of it. The music is upbeat and poppy, but the lyrics make it clear that Jonas is struggling.

"Come on, Joe, you've got so much more to be grateful for," the 34-year-old sings in the new video. "Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable / Okay, I get it, I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."

Jonas captioned the video "even baddies get saddies," indicating that might be the title of this track. He included an emoji that is smiling while crying, and the hashtag "new music." The video itself is pretty idyllic – it shows Jonas riding a bicycle on a secluded path with flourishing sunlit fields to either side of him, apparently somewhere rural.

Fans are anticipating a song about Jonas' mental state throughout his breakup with Turner, which has been tumultuous at every turn so far. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September of 2023, but at the time he was touring the U.S. with his band while Turner was back at their home in the U.K. filming the upcoming drama series Joan. They had agreed that their two daughters – 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine – would travel with Jonas until Turner's shoot was finished, but the divorce filing threw a wrench into their plans. Turner was forced to stay in the U.S. for several weeks while they worked out a custody arrangement, and now the girls fly back and forth over the Atlantic regularly to spend time with each parent.

The estranged couple struggled to show a united front through their split, but just this month Turner opened up about the ordeal a bit more candidly in an in-depth interview with British Vogue. She said she was "unhappy with the way everything played out," but did not get too specific with her grievances against Jonas. She did, however, throw shade at the media for portraying her as an absentee mother. Turner indicated that she sincerely hopes to stay close with Jonas as a co-parent, and wants her daughters to have a strong relationship with their family on that side.

"I think we're doing the best we can," she said. "I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."