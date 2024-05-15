Latest Update on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce is moving slowly, and a judge is asking them to speed things up. New court documents obtained by The Blast show that the divorce case was nearly dismissed due to "lack of prosecution." Jonas petitioned for more time to negotiate the terms, and they were given 30 days to work things out.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami, Florida in September of 2023, at which point their full-time residence was in England, but Jonas was touring the U.S. with his band at the time. He had their two children with them, and the issues of custody, residency and international laws complicated this divorce from the start. Temporary arrangements were made and a few mediation sessions were held in October and December of 2023. However, in March Turner filed a petition to "reactive" the divorce proceedings.

The judge reportedly issued an "Order to Progress Case" on Monday, May 13 to try and speed things along. Jonas' new filing in response notes that he and Turner "have reached various agreements and continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues in this matter." It goes on: "The undersigned requests the Court allow the parties to continue settlement negotiations. If, pursuant to the Order to Progress Case, the parties are required to file an additional pleading, let this notice service as a request for a case management conference."

The pressure to get back to brass tacks means that Jonas and Turner will need to settle on a permanent custody arrangement for their two children. While they originally settled in Miami, in 2023 the family moved back to Turner's native England, partially so that the actress could take more roles there. However, they hadn't settled there long before The Jonas Brothers went on tour in the U.S. Since Turner was filming a new series at the time, they decided that Jonas would take the children on tour for a few weeks until Turner finished her shoot, then she could pick them up. Jonas filed for divorce during this uncertain period.

The immediate result was an international custody battle that forced Turner to return to the U.S. and stay within a certain county with her kids until an arrangement could be reached. After that, the temporary solution was for the children to fly back and forth between the two countries during the divorce, but the parents need something more permanent.

On top of all that, this divorce has become a major publicity fiasco for both sides, including some salacious rumors about how, when and why Jonas and Turner separated. While they haven't been confirmed by the couple themselves, reports by TMZ and other outlets indicate that Turner struggled with post-partum depression and was unhappy living in the U.S. Sources close to the couple said that they were essentially separated months before the divorce filing, though it still came as a shock that Jonas initiated the process while overseas.

Turner and Jonas now have 30 days to negotiate the terms of their divorce, but it's not clear what comes next if they can't agree on everything. So far, they haven't commented publicly on this new development.