Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spark Dating Rumors at MTV EMAs Event

(Photo: Twitter / @marieclaire)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen getting cozy in Europe over the weekend, and the pair is already sparking dating rumors, PEOPLE reports.

The two were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, and the DNCE singer and Game of Thrones actress were seen sitting close together and kissing at the event.

(Photo: Twitter / @GameOfThroneFR)

“They were really close together,” said concertgoer Anne Charlotte of Alkmaar, Netherlands. “I didn’t look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet.”

“They seemed pretty comfortable,” she continued, adding that the pair appeared to be on a date. “That’s what surprised me.”

(Photo: Twitter / @GameOfThroneFR)

Jonas and Turner were previously seen together at a Halloween party, with Jonas dressing as a dalmation and Turner sporting a pair of sequined bunny ears.

A photo posted by nadeeya_laFlame (@nadeeya_laflame) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

Neither Jonas nor Turner has commented on the rumors.