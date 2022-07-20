Jo Koy Speaks out on Chelsea Handler Breakup

After nearly a year of dating, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have gone their separate ways. Handler first shared the news by posting a fun-natured clip on Instagram of the pair celebrating what was going to be their first anniversary. Now, Koy is speaking out about the news with a statement of his own.

On Instagram, Koy posted a photo of himself and Handler holding their dogs. Alongside the post, the comedian noted that he and Handler are no longer together. However, even though they aren't a romantic item any longer, there's no bad blood between them. As Koy even stated, they'll be going forward as "great friends."

"Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another," he wrote. "I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!" Just like Koy, Handler kept things on the lighter side with her own post about the news. She posted a clip that they recorded in advance of their first anniversary in which they spoke about what they learned from their relationship over the past year. Unfortunately, the fun clip also came alongside some sad news about their relationship status.

"Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler wrote. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us." She went on to write that she's grateful that she was able to "be loved and adored by" Koy, which she called "one of the greatest gifts of my life." Handler then directed a message to her ex.

"you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground," she continued. "This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING."