Chelsea Handler Announces Jo Koy Breakup in Candid Post

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have split. The former Chelsea Lately host, 47, revealed that she and her longtime friend-turned-beau had split shortly before their one-year anniversary in an Instagram post. Alongside a video that the former couple had planned to share on their anniversary, Handler revealed in the caption that the two were taking "a break" from their romantic relationship.

"It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she wrote. "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

Despite their split, Handler gushed that Koy "blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever." The comedian continued, "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

Speaking directly to Koy, Handler added, "You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground." The This Means War actress wrote "this is not an ending," but "another beginning," noting that "it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING."

She concluded, "So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let's first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo's new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let's go!" Handler and Koy had been friends for almost two decades before becoming romantic with one another, sparking dating rumors in September after being spotted looking cozy at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

At the time, she posted about being in love, but didn't name Koy. "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love," she captioned an Instagram post at the time. "And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."