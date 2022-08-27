Jim Beaver, 'Supernatural' Star, Divorcing Singer Wife

Supernatural and Justified alum Jim Beaver is seeking an end to his marriage, filing for divorce after 3 years with his wife. According to TMZ, Beaver lists Aug. 14 as the date of separation, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

Beaver and his wife, singer Sarah Spiegel, started dating in September 2016, announcing their engagement in 2018 while on vacation in Paris. The pair were wed a year later in June 2019, sharing the joyous news on social media.

"Today, June 20, 2019, I married the delectable, spectacular, deeply kind and loving Sarah Spiegel. It's a nice day," Beaver wrote on social media at the time. "This is the mademoiselle who just agreed to marry me. And the top of that thing in the background is where it happened."

The divorce is the latest to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, though there is no indication that it played a part in the split. Still, an unprecedented pandemic and lockdown efforts have plagued plenty of relationships, even in Hollywood.

The couple's marriage came during a period when Beaver was coming off several big projects, including the end of The Ranch on Netflix. He's kept plenty busy since then, though. He brought his time on Supernatural to a close, had a recurring role on CBS' sitcom B Positive, and has portrayed Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer on Amazon's The Boys.

Prior to his time on Supernatural and The Ranch, Beaver portrayed the memorable Whitney Ellsworth on HBO's Deadwood and Sheriff Shelby Parlow on Justified. The latter provided Beaver with a fun role that expanded in Season 4 when he was revealed to really be Drew Thompson, an infamous member of the Tonin Crime Family in Detroit who later jumped from a plane in the hills of Kentucky and became wrapped with the locals in an effort to hide out. This led to a wild chase later in life when his identity is revealed and he's forced to run. Well worth checking out and hopefully not his last fun role.