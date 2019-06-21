‘The Ranch’ Actor Jim Beaver Marries Sarah Spiegel

Congratulations are in order for The Ranch star Jim Beaver, who recently revealed that he married Sarah Spiegel.

The actor, who portrays Chuck on the beloved Netflix series, revealed on Twitter during the early morning hours of Friday, June 21, that he had wed singer and actress Sarah Spiegel the day prior.

“Today, June 20, 2019, I married the delectable, spectacular, deeply kind and loving Sarah Spiegel,” he announced the exciting news. “It’s a nice day.”

News of the couple’s nuptials was immediately met with a round of cheers and congratulations from fans, who were eager to comment.

“Congratulations Jim. May you and Sarah have a wonderful life together,” one person wrote.

“That’s wonderful news!! Congratulations!” added another.

“Congratulations to you both. I wish you many happy years together,” a third commented.

“Sending many congratulations and wishing u continued happiness,” another fan commented.

“Congrats Jim!!!” wrote a fifth. “She’s a lucky lady! (And it sounds like you’re a lucky man)”

Beaver and Spiegel had begun dating in September of 2016 and became engaged just a little more than a year later, with Beaver announcing May of 2018 that he popped the question while on a trip to Paris.

“This is the mademoiselle who just agreed to marry me. And the top of that thing in the background is where it happened,” he wrote on Facebook.

The couple’s surprise marriage comes amid more troubling news for the Netflix series on which Beaver once starred. On June 4, the streaming giant announced that following its upcoming 20 episode season, the series would come to an end.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” Elisha Cuthbert was the first to break the news.

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!” her message concluded.

The Ranch will debut its final episodes in late 2019 and 2020. All other episodes are currently available for streaming on Netflix.