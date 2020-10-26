Jim Beaver Completely Wraps 'Supernatural' Run: 'Truly Done Forever'

✖

Jim Beaver finished up his work on Supernatural, which will be wrapping up its epic 15-year run on Nov. 19. Beaver starred on the series as Bobby Singer, appearing in 68 episodes between 2006 and 2020. Beaver was also recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's series The Boys and appears in the upcoming crime drama Blindfire.

"I've just been informed that I have no more post-production dialog looping to do, so Supernatural is well and truly done forever for me. You know, unless they make a movie," Beaver tweeted Sunday morning. Several fans thanked Beaver for his work on the show, praising his performance. "I absolutely loved you in Supernatural Jim and I cry every time I watch the episode when Bobby gets a bullet in his melon," one person wrote. "You’re a true legend." Another person chimed in, "Thank you for 15 years of Bobby Singer. He, and you, have become very important to so many of us."

Supernatural is the longest-running show on The CW, even predating the network itself. The series, created by Eric Kripke, debuted in 2005 on The WB and moved to The CW the following year. More than 300 episodes of the show were produced, all with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles starring as Sam and Dean Winchester, brothers hunting supernatural beings. Principal production wrapped on the finale last month.

On Friday, members of the cast got back together virtually for one final PaleyFest panel, where they talked up the last episode of the series. Padalecki "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out," the actor said, reports Entertainment Weekly. He later said the series finale is his "favorite episode of all-time." Ackles also said there is a single moment in the finale that is one of his favorites from the show's run. Co-showrunner Robert Singer teased an "intimate" finale centered on Sam and Dean's relationship.

"It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up," Ackles, who will work with Kripke on The Boys' third season, said Friday. "The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."

Also this weekend, Beaver praised the work of Bill Blinn, the writer known for Brian's Song, Roots, and Purple Rain who died at 83. "I workshopped a couple of brilliant plays of his and grew to love him in the process. He was a master of his art and a gentleman of the first order," Beaver wrote. "Rest easy, my friend."