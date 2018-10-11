Jessie J: Everything to Know About Channing Tatum’s Alleged New Love Interest

Now that Jessie J is making headlines for reportedly dating Channing Tatum, many are curious about the British singer. Famous for her hits like “Bang Bang” and “Price Tag,” Jessie J is particularly known for her pop lyrics and vocals and has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Now that she’s captured the heart of one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors, continue scrolling to learn more about pop sensation Jessie J.

She was born and raised in London

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, was born and raised in London, England. The 30-year-old began her career on stage at age 11 in the musical Whistle Down the Wind, studied at the BRIT School and eventually signed with Gut Records and made a songwriting deal with Sony. After moving to a different label, Universal Republic, her single, “Do It Like a Dude,” earned her fame in the industry. “Price Tag” followed that and topped the charts in 19 countries.

She became the first British female artists to have six top 10 singles from a studio album (“Do It Like a Dude,” “Price Tag,” “Nobody’s Perfect,” “Who You Are,” “Domino,” and “Laserlight,” all off the album Who You Are.

In 2014, she moved from London to Los Angeles, citing work opportunities and dissatisfaction with how she was portrayed in the media in the UK. “In America they see me as a singer whereas here I feel that people don’t appreciate my voice,” she told the Daily Mail.

She sang on ‘Bang Bang’ with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s not familiar with “Bang Bang,” the hit from power trio Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. The three recorded their vocals separately after Jessie J asked Grande to be on the track with her. Then, Minaj caught wind of the song and requested that she be on it.

“After [songwriter Max Martin] sent it over, I rewrote some of the song and made it feel more me. I put my vocal on it, and it just felt special, exciting,” Jessie J told Rolling Stone. “And then Max was like, ‘I want to get Ariana to jump on it.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ She recorded her part in the following two days. Then, within a week, Nicki had heard it and was like, ‘I want to get on this,’ and it kind of became this female anthem, like a girl band. Not a feature, but a moment where all of us can really show off what makes us us. And do it together.”

The song reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified six times platinum in November 2017.

Of the song, she told Glamour UK, “One of the biggest things that I’ve wanted to achieve in my life is standing the test of time, and I feel like “Bang Bang” [will] do that.”

She studied music at a school that produced other musical greats

As previously mentioned, Jessie J attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, where her classmates included Adele, Leona Lewis, Amy Winehouse and Tom Holland. She graduated alongside Adele in 2006.

The school did her well, as she went on to write massive hits not only for herself but for other singers as well — like “Party in the U.S.A.” for Miley Cyrus in 2009.

“Party in the U.S.A. paid my rent for, like, three years,” she told Glamour UK in 2014. “Actually it was longer than that. That’s where I get most of my money. I write songs. I’m a singer. I love doing endorsements and stuff, but that’s all added on.”

She has a heart condition

The singer-songwriter inherited Wolff-Parkinson-White disease, a rare heart condition that means she has an extra electrical pathway in her heart that can cause shortness of breath and dizziness — from her father, and his father before him.

The disease is incurable and led to her having surgeries as a child. She told PEOPLE in 2017 that the disease “doesn’t go away, sadly.”

“It’s just something that I’ve had to deal with since I was a child, and it pushed me to get stronger. It’s just part of who I am,” she said at the time.

She released a new album this year

Jessie J dropped her fourth studio album, R.O.S.E., in May. It serves as the follow-up to Sweet Talker, which was released in 2014.

The singer has been touring for the new album since October of 2017 and continues into December. The current leg of her tour includes stops in the United States and Canada before moving across the pond to the UK and Europe.

She retracted her bisexuality

Jessie J caught heat in 2014 when she backtracked her previous statement that she was bisexual, calling it a “phase.”

“For me, it was a phase,” she told The Mirror in April 2014. “But I’m not saying bisexuality is a phase for everybody. I feel that if I continue my career not speaking on it, I almost feel more of a liar than if I didn’t. I just want to be honest, and it’s really not a big deal. Who cares?”

She continued, “I want to stop talking about it completely now and find myself a husband. I did talk about it, and I was open about it, and I do support being lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender — who you want. That’s what I’m doing.”

She initially told The Telegraph that she was bisexual. “I’ve been with guys and I’ve been with girls. And I kind of think it’s about the person not the genitals,” she said in 2011. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know what she is.’ But I definitely think my generation is more easygoing about it.”





She won a Chinese reality singing competition

The singer competed on and won a singing competition against professional singers in China called China’s Singer in 2017. She celebrated the victory on social media in April.

“Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China. Performing alongside the biggest established singers / artists across Asia. I was the first international artist to ever be asked / compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out,” she wrote. “Like why would I compete in a singing competition… I’m probably the least competitive person I know,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing.”

“But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa,” Jessie J continued. “For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part. The respect being shown for both cultures and the love was.”

“I won the show last night,” she continued. “But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part.”