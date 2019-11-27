Jessica Biel Reportedly Wears Wedding Ring to ‘Save Face’ Following Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright’s Night Out

Jessica Biel may still be wearing her wedding ring after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was spotted holding hands in New Orleans with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t reportedly any trouble in their marriage. After Biel was spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week, a source claimed that her decision to continue wearing her wedding ring was nothing more than an attempt to “save face” amid the surmounting drama.

“She’s an extremely private person who hates being gossiped about,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Just because she’s wearing it doesn’t mean she’s not mad. She feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Biel and Timberlake’s relationship status continues to be all the buzz after the actor was photographed showcasing a little PDA with Wainwright on a balcony at a New Orleans’ bar. The duo, currently in the middle of production on their upcoming film, had been “chatting and drinking” when they were spotted holding hands beneath a table. A separate photograph, published by The Sun, showed Wainwrights’ hand resting on Timberlake’s leg, and video showed Timberlake draping his arm around his co-star’s waist.

Although neither Biel nor Timberlake, who tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to 4-year-old son Silas, have publicly commented on the incident, several sources have suggested that although their “marriage will survive,” it hasn’t gone totally unscathed.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable,” a source told E! News. “He had too much to drink and got carried away…[they are] going to move on from this.”

A second source told the outlet that Timberlake “feels guilty and will make it up to her” and that Biel “is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is.” Claiming that Timberlake says “it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story,” the source added that “their marriage will survive.”

Several sources have also alleged that more is being made of the outing than what it actually was, one telling PEOPLE that “it was definitely nothing happening” and that “the video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that.”

As Biel continues with life in Los Angeles, Timberlake has since returned to work on Palmer. Just days after the drama broke, the actor was spotted on-set entering and exiting his trailer without his wedding ring, which is likely only due to filming.