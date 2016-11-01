Jessica Biel Pokes Fun at Justin Timberlake’s Voting Scandal and His Response Is Perfect

When you’re so turnt up about voting that you do a photo shoot with your sticker and think it’s cool but then second guess it, but you’ve already posted, but at least you waited to get home before snapping so you won’t almost go to jail, shout out to @justintimberlake. A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Officials may have let Justin Timberlake slide for his voting booth selfie, but his wife Jessica Biel won’t!

Biel took to Instagram on Monday to poke fun at her hubby, sharing several photos with her “I Voted” sticker, E! News reports!



Being the good sport that he is, Justin took the joke well. He re-posted his wife’s photo with the response, “”Well played, Wifey. Well played… #getoutandvote #rockthevote #votelikeyoumeanit #everyvotehashtagever Ps. No selfies in the booth.”