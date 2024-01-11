Jesse Lee Soffer Has Reportedly Been 'Secretly Dating' His 'Chicago P.D.' Co-Star for Years

Two Chicago P.D. lovebirds are together in real life. Stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos have taken their partnership off-screen.

A source revealed to the New York Post that the couple has been dating secretly for years. During the six seasons of the NBC series, Soffer, 39, and Spiridakos, 35, starred as partners Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton in the Intelligence Unit before the characters got married in Season 9.

Having appeared on the show for 10 years, Soffer announced his departure in August 2022, with his final episode, "A Good Man," airing in October. He is currently living in Los Angeles. In October 2023, it was reported that Spiridakos would also leave after eight seasons in Season 11, which is currently in production.

Her role as Upton began in Season 4 as a recurring character and, in Season 5, eventually became a series regular. Upon Soffer's departure, Halstead began neglecting his on-screen wife, puzzling viewers.

"I know the fans are upset because, like, 'This isn't the Jay that we know and love! Why isn't he calling? Why is he doing this?!' But, you know, the show must go on," Soffer told Variety in February 2023. "I don't think I really have the right to feel any way about that. The writers have to do what they have to do to service the story and the characters that are still there."

Spiridakos, for her part, raved over her boyfriend on social media following his exit. "I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever."

Also starring in the procedural drama are Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton. In an interview with NBC, Squerciati revealed that, while filming in character, Soffer and Spiridakos "felt like a real couple."

Previously, Soffer dated co-star Sophia Bush, who would leave the series at the end of the show's fourth season in 2017. The two ended their relationship in June 2015 after dating for more than a year. Season 11 of Chicago P.D. will premiere on NBC on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET.