Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Files for Divorce Again After Canceling First Filing

Jesse James is about to be divorced…again. The same day his wife Bonnie Rotten took their divorce off the table, she filed again. Rotten filed for divorce on Dec. 1, but hours later said she wanted to work things out and moved back in James. She even told her followers she made an impulsive decision by initially filing under the belief James was cheating on her. In the post, she wrote: "The past week has been a pretty terrible week on all accounts…I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media." Rotten added: "I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone," before saying she's working out the marriage "I believe in." She's currently pregnant with their child. Their reconciliation didn't last long. TMZ reports she wants out.

Rotten's real name is Alaina Hicks. The 29-year-old former porn star married Sandra Bullock's ex-husband in June. In a social media post announcing their marriage, she captioned a post of their wedding day: "6.25.22 I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Yesterday was the most magical day. I am so thankful to have those close to us join us for our day of love."

James also posted pictures and videos from their intimate ceremony on his own social media account. "1 Corinthians 16:14. 'Let all that you do be done in love.'" He added, "Greatest day ever yesterday!"

Rotten's 6-year-old daughter from her first marriage to Dennis DeSantis posed for pictures with her mom and new stepdad. The marriage marks the second for Rotten, and the fifth for James.

James' most famous marriage was to Bullock. They were married from 2005 to 2010. After cheating on her, he told the Daily Mail that he felt like "the most hated man in the world."