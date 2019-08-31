Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Says He’s ‘Blessed,’ Reveals New Photo of Kids Following Divorce

Days after his divorce from Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley was finalized, Roger Mathews posted an adorable photo of their children spending a night at his house on Saturday morning. The snap shows Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, fast sleep in their pajamas. Mathews and Farley were married for almost three years.

“Status- 1 am. Bathroom pee run and realizing just how blessed I truly am,” Mathews wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “perspective.”

The photo has more than 45,000 likes and dozens of comments from his fans.

“Those are the best moments. When the world slows just enough to bring everything into perspective,” one person wrote.

“So precious! And you’re right, it really is all about perspective,” another added.

“Absolutely you are blessed! They are blessed too have you as there Father,” another fan chimed in.

Farley, 33, and Mathews, 44, married in 2015. In September 2018, Farley filed for divorce, kicking off a process that played out on social media. On Thursday, Farley’s representative told Entertainment Tonight the two reached a settlement.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” the rep said. They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

As for Mathews, he shared a video on Instagram after the divorce was finalized, admitting he had a “weird” week. He offered a word of advice, telling fans to hold on to their “good days.”

“I think my message is on those days when you have good days, positive vibes — let that s— shine!” Mathews said. “Let people now. Bring people up. Today’s a good day.”

Farley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, and she asked for joint legal custody and primary residential custody of their children.

The divorce turned ugly two months later when she changed her request, asking for joint legal and primary physical custody of the children with an “appropriate parenting time schedule for Defendant,” notes Radar Online. Farley also wanted Mathews to pay for child support, education costs and legal fees. Mathews argued against the request and asked the court to rule the prenup “invalid.” Farley responded by asking Mathews’ claims be dismissed.

During the back-and-forth filings, police were called to the couple’s New Jersey home and removed Mathews, who then posted videos on social media explaining his side of the story. Farley was then granted a temporary restraining order. She took to social media to accuse him of being abusive.

In a recent episode of Family Vacation, Farley called Mathews’ decision to go public with their issues the “ultimate betrayal.”

Farley has moved on from Mathews and is now dating Zack Clayton Carpinello. The new couple were seen together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey Monday.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

