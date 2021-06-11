Jennifer Lopez Steps out in Look That Confirms Ben Affleck Romance is Heating Up

✖

Either Jennifer Lopez loves flannel shirts as much as Ben Affleck or she was wearing one of his shirts when she was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday. Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged back in 2003, have been seen together frequently in the past several weeks since Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. The Argo filmmaker and Hustlers star's relationship has reportedly taken a "full-on" romantic turn recently.

On Thursday, Lopez, 51, was seen wearing a red and grey flannel shirt over a white shirt and baggy pants as she got off a private plane in Los Angeles, reports InTouch Weekly. She was with her 13-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Fans on social media pointed out how baggy the flannel shirt looked on Lopez, with some suggesting it was Affleck's. The actor was seen wearing a flannel shirt with the same pattern back on May 14.

Lopez and Affleck, 48, were first spotted together in late April, after her relationship with Rodriguez ended. At first, it seemed like a case of just two friends spending time together, but it reportedly turned romantic quickly. "Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes," an insider told Us Weekly on May 26. "They are full-on dating and very happy together." The two were also reportedly seen kissing at a Miami gym on May 24. The two have not commented on the rekindled relationship.

Affleck lives in Los Angeles, while Lopez spends most of her time in Miami, where she co-parents her twins with Anthony. Back on June 5, TMZ published photos of Lopez visiting a school in Los Angeles, suggesting she may be interested in enlisting her twins in a school there. On Wednesday, Affleck reportedly met with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, while filming in a Las Vegas casino.

Guadalupe is "hopeful" that Affleck and Lopez's relationship works out this time, a source told InTouch Weekly. "Ben even talked to Jen’s mom, Guadalupe, who’s always loved Ben, and she made him promise that he wouldn’t break her daughter’s heart again," the source said, adding that Guadalupe has her fingers crossed that "this time, they make it down the aisle."

After Lopez and Affleck broke up back in 2004, Affleck married Jennifer Garner. They are parents to Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel, and divorced in 2018. Lopez was married to Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Lopez started dating Rodriguez in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. After postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, they ended their engagement in April.