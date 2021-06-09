How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance

✖

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who dated in the early 2000s and were engaged before calling off their wedding, have seemingly rekindled their relationship. How does Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, feel about this news? According to Us Weekly, Garner is reportedly supportive of Affleck and Lopez's relationship.

A source told Us Weekly that Lopez has Garner's "seal of approval." They added that the two women have crossed paths over the years and that “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.” Garner and Affleck were married for a decade before they split in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. The two are still on positive terms with one another for the sake of their three children together — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged from 2002 to 2004, although the pair called off their wedding and later called it quits for good. However, it seems like they have given their relationship another go. In early May, Lopez and Affleck sparked rumors that they rekindled their relationship after they were spotted on a getaway to Montana together. Their apparent reconciliation came shortly after the "Let's Get Loud" singer announced her split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, whom she was with for three years. At the time, Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement on the Today show in which they said that they decided that they work "better as friends." They added that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and "wish the best for each other and one another's children."

About a month after Lopez and Rodriguez's split, Us Weekly reported that the Maid in Manhattan star was "full-on dating" Affleck. An insider told the outlet, “Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes." Those in the couple's inner circle believe that the second time is the charm for them, as they believe that they're "soulmates." A separate source said, “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love.”