Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Sees Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reuniting

Just like Ben Affleck spun the block with Jennifer Lopez 18 years after their split, the Selena star reportedly predicts Affleck will reunite with his ex-wife, fellow actress Jennifer Garner, once their divorce is final. Affleck and Garner have remained close friends and co-parents to their three children since their split. The former pair were married for a decade before Garner pulled the plug on their union. Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021, wed in 2022, and Lopez filed for divorce in July of this year. Rumors about their split persisted since Spring when she hit the red carpet solo at the 2024 Met Gala. She and Affleck spent the summer on different parts of the world, with her in the Hamptons and on a European excursion while he moved out of their shared Bel Air mansion into a home of his own.

Sources tell In Touch Weekly: "Seeing the photos of them looking more like a couple than a pair of exes was the final straw for J. Lo, it was the push she needed to finally file for divorce."

The source added: "She kept hoping that she and Ben might work things out, but he put in zero effort to fix things and only seemed interested in spending time with Jen and his kids,. It was horrible for J. Lo, because she's now left wondering if she was some sort of pawn that he used to try and win Jen back."

The source says that Affleck has an affinity for Garner. She has been his source of support as he battled addiction on and off over the years.

"Throughout their marriage, he was always raving about Jen [Garner]," the source continues, "like she was some sort of saint. J. Lo just had to accept it because he claimed there was nothing to be jealous of. But it was a huge issue in their short marriage because any time they had a fight he'd go running to Jen."

Garner and Affleck have spent time together since he and Lopez's marital trouble began. As for why Lopez and Affleck didn't work out for a second time, sources say it's simply lifestyle differences, with Affleck preferring life outside of the glitz and glam of Hollywood unless he's actively working on a project.