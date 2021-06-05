Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Might Be Moving Faster Than Expected

✖

One of the most shocking celebrity stories of 2021 has been the romantic reunion of the couple formerly known as Bennifer, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The famous duo called it quits on their engagement in January 2004, but following her high profile split from Alex Rodriguez and his break up with Ana de Armas, the couple has picked up right where they left off. The couple was first seen hanging out In late April, and things could be getting serious rather quickly.

TMZ reports that Lopez was seen checking out schools in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives. Lopez currently lives with her two children, Max and Emme, that she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony in Miami, but her new relationship status could be inspiring a change. Lopez could simply be looking for a fresh start after her break up with Rodriguez, or she and Affleck could be taking the next step.

Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck "are full-on dating and very happy together." Neither actor has confirmed their relationship publicly, the source claimed they "are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes." This narrative lines up with another insider who said earlier this month that the Hustlers actress and >Argo director are currently just "going with the flow" and enjoying "being together without any pressure. They really like this low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve got going on."

Lopez and Affleck first met while working on their film Gigli in 2001, goingon to film Jersey Girl together in 2002. When they first met, Lopez was married to then-husband Chris Judd, though following their divorce in 2003, she went public with her relationship with Affleck. Affleck proposed to Lopez in November 2004, and just days before their wedding in December of that year, the couple called off the ceremony. Just a month later, it was confirmed they had split. In the years since their split, Us Weekly's insider said they "have always remained close friends and that is the basis for their relationship. They both respect and trust each other. Ben and Jen are also very attracted to one another."