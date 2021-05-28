Jennifer Lopez All Smiles Getting Coffee With Another Ex Amid Diddy, Ben Affleck Drama

✖

Jennifer Lopez met with another one of her exes on Thursday in Miami Beach. She met with ex-husband Marc Anthony for coffee. The two are parents to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. The music stars have an amicable relationship, with Anthony reportedly "comforting" Lopez after her split from Alex Rodriguez last month. Lopez reportedly rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she was engaged to before she married Anthony.

Lopez, 51, was seen wearing a lavender workout outfit while Anthony, 52, wore a Miami Marlins hat and a white t-shirt while drinking coffee at the W Hotel in Miami Beach, a source told PEOPLE. "A lot of hotel guests recognized her and she was super nice and upbeat with anyone who approached," the source told the magazine. "They ordered coffee."

Anthony and Lopez co-parent their twins and reportedly have a good relationship since their split. "Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest," another source told PEOPLE back in April after Lopez confirmed her split with Rodriguez. "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

In late April, Lopez began hanging out with Affleck, 48. In the past few days, their relationship has appeared to turn romantic again. Affleck flew to Miami this past weekend. The two were seen at a Miami Beach gym together looking "madly in love," a source told InTouch Weekly. This eyewitness claimed the two even kissed and appeared to be "picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago." Although the two arrived at the gym separately, the source claimed they "left together."

Another source told Us Weekly the two are "full-on dating and very happy together." They are "both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes," the source said. Affleck and Lopez have yet to publicly comment on their relationship. One source who spoke to Us Weekly earlier this month said he two didn't want to "jinx anything" by applying labels.

While Lopez and Affleck are enjoying their time together, Sean "Diddy" Combs trolled the Hustlers actress by reminding her they once dated too. Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001, and Diddy shared an old photo of the two walking hand-in-hand. The rapper simply captioned the post "#TBT," leaving it up to fans to interpret what he was getting at.