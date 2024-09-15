Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite, Spotted Kissing and Holding Hands

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were holding hands and even kissing during a family outing on Saturday, witnesses told Page Six. The two were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel with most of their children, and they were photographed entering the building. Insiders said that once inside, they were put on a public display of affection.

"Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table," a witness told reporters. None of this was caught on camera, but photos do show Affleck and Lopez walking close together with their arms touching. Another shows them in the car, apparently having an intense conversation in private.

Lopez and Affleck were joined at the hotel by Lopez's twins, 16-year-old Emme and Max, as well as Affleck's children 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel. The only one missing was his eldest child, 18-year-old Violet, who has reportedly stayed close with Lopez throughout this breakup. The group reportedly just stopped by the hotel restaurant for brunch, not to rent a room.

Fans are at a loss as to what this means for "Bennifer," since Lopez jsut filed for divorce last month after a summer of turmoil.

Reports about Affleck and Lopez's breakup began in May, when paparazzi photographers noted that Affleck was staying at a rental house in L.A. rather than the $60 million mansion he and Lopez had purchased together. There have been various reports about why they separated, most based on insights from anonymous sources close to the couple, but Affleck and Lopez have never shared any details directly. However, Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 – their wedding anniversary – and listed their date of separation as April 26.

Lopez and Affleck were already living a fairy tale as far as many fans were concerned. They were a media sensation when they first got together from 2002 to 2004 with the celebrity nickname "Bennifer," and they ended up calling off their 2003 wedding due to "excessive media attention." They broke up not long after that, and both went on to other long-term relationships with children. The reunited in 2021 when Lopez was fresh off her broken engagement to MLB star Alex Rodriguez and Affleck was coming out of a long, amicable divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Another breakup and reunion would certainly complicate Affleck and Lopez's story, but this summer they have shown the resolution to keep the details private when they really want to.