Ben Affleck Hangs out With Jennifer Lopez's Mom in Vegas While Lopez Works in Miami

Ben Affleck spent time with Jennifer Lopez's mom while working on a project in Las Vegas Wednesday, reports Us Weekly. The actor, 48, was spotted in between takes talking with Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75, while filming in a Vegas casino just weeks after reuniting with his former fiancée. The "Let's Get Loud" singer, 51, has been working in Miami this week and was nowhere to be seen, so it appears that Rodriguez and Affleck were spending time bonding together without her.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged briefly during their 2002 to 2004 relationship after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001, were spotted reconnecting in Los Angeles shortly after the Hustlers actress split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez amid questions about the former MLB star's fidelity. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement in April. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez was first spotted in Los Angeles with Affleck, then photographed on a Montana getaway together. Last month, the pair were seen kissing for the first time, but neither star has commented on their relationship status at this point. "Jen got back in touch with Ben after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren’t working anymore," the insider told Us Weekly of their reunion, which allegedly began with flirty phone calls and emails. "Jen was very intent on parting ways amicably with Alex and being respectful to him." As soon as they reconnected, "it became very clear to both of them that the old magic and special connection was still there," the source added.

Following the end of their engagement in 2004, Lopez tied the knot with Marc Anthony, with whom she welcomed twins Emme and Max, now 13, before announcing their split in July 2011. They finalized their divorce three years later. Affleck, for his part, is father to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018. Before reconnecting with Lopez, Affleck was romantically linked with Dark Waters co-star Ana de Armas, with whom he spent much of quarantine.