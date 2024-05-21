Jennifer Lopez References Marriage to Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors may be swirling about the status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage, but that didn't stop the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" hitmaker from name-dropping her husband during a recent late night show appearance. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday to promote her new sci-fi film Atlas, Lopez briefly mentioned Affleck as she shared a story about her first time meeting Barbra Streisand.

The moment happened as Lopez reacted to Entertainment Tonight's viral interview with Brie Larson, who was star struck after meeting Lopez on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year. Lopez went on to recall a similar moment earlier in her career when she was star struck when meeting Streisand some 20 years ago, the singer recalling how she "met her and I was like, 'Oh my God, I love you!' And she was so nice, she's like, 'Oh my God!'"

"She was "asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time – that Ben had given me – years ago," Lopez continued, referencing her initial engagement to Affleck in 2004, adding that Streisand was impressed with the size of the diamond, saying, "So, that's a big diamond." Lopez said she replied, "Yes, it is!"

The brief mention of Affleck came amid growing speculation surrounding their marriage. After not having been photographed together in several weeks, Lopez even attending the Met Gala solo, sources told InTouch Weekly in a report published on May 15 that Lopez and Affleck are "headed for a divorce" and are no longer living together. The source claimed that Affleck "decided to call it quits" and is "focusing on his work and his kids now" after he and Lopez ultimately couldn't overcome some of the "bigger issues" they faced during their first romance. The couple were previously engaged for roughly two years before they split in 2004, rekindling romance after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement in 2021.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on the reports at this time. However, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the pair's "relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high." The source added that the couple is "taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."