Jennifer Lopez Sports Massive Fake Arm Tattoo on Set of Her and Ben Affleck's New Movie

Jennifer Lopez never stops working, as she is in front of the cameras again for Unstoppable. The movie requires her to wear a large fake tattoo on her right arm, as seen in on-set photos published Thursday. Unstoppable marks Lopez's first collaboration with Ben Affleck since their marriage.

Lopez's large tattoo features Jesus Christ's crucifixion, along with red roses, as seen in The Daily Mail's photos. The singer was dressed casually for her role, wearing flared jeans, a sleeveless purple top, and a brunette wig. Other pictures showed Lopez walking around the set with script pages in hand. The crucifixion tattoo is very similar to the real one Affleck has on his arm.

Jennifer Lopez on the set of William Goldenberg’s ‘UNSTOPPABLE’ from producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.



The movie follows the true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), a 3x all American -born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State. Jennifer will… pic.twitter.com/Uzqp7BOEo1 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) May 18, 2023

Unstoppable is the second film from Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity, following the successful Air. This will be another sports-themed drama, as it centers on Anthony Robles, a three-time All-American wrestler born with one leg. He overcame challenges to win a national championship at Arizona State.

William Goldberg, who won an Oscar for editing Affleck's Argo, will make his directing debut with the project, reports Deadline. Affleck is only involved as a producer. Jharel Jerome, an Emmy winner for his performance in Netflix's When They See Us, also stars.

Lopez's latest movie, The Mother, hit Netflix last week. She plays a retired assassin in the movie, directed by Niki Caro (Mulan, Whale Rider). "She is a badass on and off the screen," Caro recently told PopCulture of Lopez. "It was amazing. She's a great collaborative partner... And she's a mother. We both have teenage children, so we had really similar instincts for the material, and so it was just a joy, really."

"She's great to work with, has an extraordinary work ethic, and is so prepared," Lopez's co-star Joseph Fiennes told PopCulture about working with her on The Mother. This made one of their fight scenes even more tense, he said. "You throw in her brilliant understanding of choreography and fight moves and action, and you put in a very snowy, icy mountaintop, and you throw in a lens in my eye so I can't see out of one of them, and then it becomes quite a tense scene," Fiennes said. "But I loved it, and it was great fun. And she's great fun."

In between her movies, Lopez is still recording music. Her new album, This Is Me... Now, will be released this year. The record is a sequel to 2002's This Is Me... Then. It even includes a song called "Dear Ben Pt. II," a follow-up to the song "Dear Ben" on the 2002 album. This is Lopez's first studio album since A.K.A. was released in 2014.