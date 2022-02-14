Jennifer Lopez Couldn’t Wait to Share Ben Affleck’s Heart-Melting Valentine’s Day Video

Jennifer Lopez was so excited by the early Valentine’s Day gift from her boyfriend Ben Affleck that she decided to share it with fans. The Marry Me star revealed in her first newsletter from her website, OntheJLo, that Affleck directed a touching remix music video set to her newest single, “On My Way.” The song is featured on the soundtrack to the new film, available to watch on Peacock.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote on the site. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.” She added, “This seriously melted my heart.”

Affleck walked alongside Lopez’s side proudly at the premiere of the movie. Lopez spoke lovingly to Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner about her life with Affleck. “It’s a great date night. We’re super happy,” Lopez said. “What can I tell you? We’re just having a good time.”

Lopez has been speaking about her and Affleck’s second chance at love and how special she cherishes their bond a lot lately. The two dated from 2002 to 2004 and reconnected 17 years later after Lopez ended her engagement to MLB star, Alex Rodriguez. The On the 6 singer says their relationship ended the first time due to the media frenzy they attracted. This time around, she wants to keep a lot more private.

She told People Magazine: “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does…We hold it sacred,” she said. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago…There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”