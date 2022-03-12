Ben Affleck Is in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Music Video

It’s not quite “Jenny from the Block,” but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought their love to a music video once again. Lopez recently starred In the romantic comedy Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson, and she also wrote and sang the titular song from the film. The music video for “Marry Me” features footage of Lopez in the studio and on tour, and also some quieter moments at home. While Affleck’s face isn’t shown, you can see the Oscar winner joking around and cuddling in bed with Lopez in a few shots.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged nearly two decades ago; could there be another attempt at “I do” around the corner for the reunited lovebirds? Sources close to the couple claim the two are “open to the possibility” of doing another engagement. “Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them.”

Lopez and Affleck first started dating while working together on the 2003 film Gigli. They were briefly engaged for almost a year and called it quits in January of 2004. Both parties have discussed what broke up their original relationship after they rekindled in 2021, admitting that the media and their various perceptions in the public played a large role. The insider continued, suggesting that things are different for the two this time around.

“They really trust each other and that is so important to both. They also have so much in common in terms of their careers, and both have kids with ex partners, so they both get the dynamics of each other’s lives and families,” the source added. “Ben’s kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about because they know that sometimes that can be tough.” Lopez reportedly looks at the new chapter in their love story as “a fairy tale between them and like they are meant to be.”

“She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident. He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success,” the insider added.