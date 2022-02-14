Jennifer Lopez Reads Thirst Tweets With ‘Marry Me’ Co-Star and Things Get NSFW Real Fast

Jennifer Lopez might want to stay away from Twitter! The actress and singer, 52, got to see some of the thirsty tweets people are writing about her in a new video with Marry Me co-star Maluma for BuzzFeed, and needless to say, things got a little awkward. Things started off on a more innocent note, with Lopez reading some tweets that were more complimentary than thirsty.

“I really need to figure out Jennifer Lopez’s secret to eternal youth,” read one tweet. “She is soooo gorgeous.” Lopez responded, “Thank you, that’s very sweet. That’s not so thirsty, that’s nice.” Things got a little more strange, however, with Lopez reading another tweet that said, “jlo could strangle me with that Versace dress and I’d be fine with it.” She joked, “He’s into different kinds of things than I’m into, but okay.”

As the tweets got to be much more explicit, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer joked, “People have too much time on their hands,” adding after another one, “This is sick,” and later, “This is crazy. I’ve gotta get out of here. I have kids.” Lopez may have plenty of fans on Twitter, but her biggest fan has to be boyfriend Ben Affleck, whom she reunited with last year after previously calling off their engagement in 2004.

Earlier this month, Lopez told PEOPLE she felt “so lucky and happy and proud” to be with the Tender Bar star. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she told the magazine. While there was “a little bit of fear” getting back together after their first attempt at being together, Lopez explained that this time around, “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of [the public scrutiny] to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

The Hustlers star continued that she and Affleck consider their relationship “sacred,” and want to make sure to protect it from the public. “There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she said. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”