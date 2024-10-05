Doja Cat is shutting down some rumors. After the singer and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn fueled dating rumors in August after spending a PDA-packed weekend in London, Doja is denying anything more happening. When she performed at iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, fans couldn't help but notice a ring on her finger during a rendition of the song "Agora Hills," which discusses getting engaged.

However, despite speculation, via Rap-Up, the Grammy winner took to X in a now-deleted post to share that she is "not engaged. It's a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it." Why Doja decided to delete her post about it is unknown, especially since it shut down the rumors, but perhaps she didn't feel it necessary to say anything.

Back in 2022, Quinn's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp was called out by Doja after leaking her DMs, asking him to set her up with Quinn. The singer called him a "snake" and "weasel" for sharing the private DMs, but it seems like she was able to slide into Quinn's DMs anyway. It's unknown how long the two have been seeing each other, but if it was as recent as their London outing, then it really would have been too soon for the engagement rumors to fly.

Joseph Quinn joined Stranger Things in Season 4 as Eddie Munson, who quickly grows close with Mike and Dustin at Hawkins High's "Hellfire Club" and gets sucked into the Upside Down craziness with everyone else. Eddie stayed behind in the Upside Down to sacrifice himself to fend off demobats, and gets killed. Eddie became a fan favorite almost immediately, and the role shot Quinn to stardom. After starring in A Quiet Place: Day One earlier this year, he's set to star in the upcoming Fantastic Four film as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

As for Doja Cat, she was one included on the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2023 and released her album Scarlet the same year, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Top 200. She was previously linked to musician Jawney from August 2019 to February 2020. Doja and Quinn could be quite the power duo with their relationship, whether they ever get engaged or not.