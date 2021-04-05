Ben Affleck Gushes Over Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Fountain of Youth' Beauty

✖

As we all have at one point during the past several years, Ben Affleck has now expressed his appreciation for Jennifer Lopez's seemingly ageless appearance, speaking with InStyle about Lopez for the magazine's May Beauty Issue. "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?" he queried. "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

In response to that statement, Lopez said, "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too." Lopez and Affleck dated in the early '00s and became engaged in 2002 before splitting, remaining friendly in the years since. Elsewhere in the piece, Affleck praised his ex-fiancée's incredible work ethic, sharing that he was "completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business," he said. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Lopez recently launched a skincare line, JLo Beauty, so that anyone can get her trademarked JLo glow. "I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product," she said. The 51-year-old also discussed her workout routine, opining that she looks better now than she did when she was younger.

"I also think I'm in the best shape of my life," she said. "In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It's not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn't take me as long as it did in the past. I do it more for my health than I do for looks, which is funny. When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!"

In January, Lopez responded to an Instagram user who speculated that she had gotten Botox, denying the claim and sharing some of her beauty tips. "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!!" she wrote. "And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others...don't spend your time trying to bring others down...that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!"