All of Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend, and now fans are looking back at Lopez’s complicated romantic life.

Lopez has worn quite a few diamonds before the latest one, given to her by Rodriguez on a tropical island getaway this weekend. The actress has been married three times before and worn four other engagement rings.

Throughout those relationships, Lopez has clearly dropped some hints when it comes to the rings she wants. Each one was relatively similar in style, and each one came with a jaw-dropping price tag.

This time around, it looks like the love will stick for Lopez. Over the last two years, J-Lo and A-Rod have become a beloved celebrity couple, with fans checking in on Instagram for updates on their star-studded romance. Still, there is no harm in looking back on the rings of boyfriends past, especially when they are all too big to miss.

Here is a look at Lopez’s five engagement rings over the years.

Ojani Noa

Lopez first got married in 1997, when she was 27 years old. At the time, restauranteur Ojani Noa proposed with a marquis-cut diamond ring valued at $100,000, according to Page Six. While things ended badly for the couple, the ring is still a monument to behold.

Divorce and Court Battles

Lopez divorced Noa less than a year after their wedding, leaving him with a hefty confidentiality agreement to contend with. Afterward, Noa threatened to release a sex tape he had made with Lopez. The singer took him to court over the threat, a legal battle that continues to this day.

Meanwhile, she successfully sued Noa for trying to publish a memoir about their marriage. Lopez was awarded $545,000 in compensatory damages for the tell-all, and a court-appointed arbitrator forbade Noa from “criticizing, denigrating, casting in a negative light or otherwise disparaging” Lopez. All material relating to the book was handed over to her.

Cris Judd

Lopez’s next serious relationship was with Cris Judd, a backup dancer whom she met in 2000. She and Judd married in 2001, when he won her favor with an emerald cut ring that reportedly cost six figures as well.

The two had a famously disastrous wedding, with fans attempting to crash the party. Again, the marriage was over in less than a year. However, the divorce lasted into 2003.

Ben Affleck

While she was still working on the divorce from Judd, Lopez began seeing her Gigli co-star Ben Affleck. The couple, affectionately called “Bennifer” by the press, moved fast, with Affleck proposing in 2002. Affleck gave Lopez a 6.1 carat pink diamond from Harry Winston.

The ring’s value was estimated at a staggering $2.5 million, yet it could not bind the couple together for good. Affleck called the wedding off just days before it was scheduled, breaking Lopez’s heart in the process.

Marc Anthony

Wasting no time, Lopez began seeing her friend and fellow musician Marc Anthony days after that. The two married in 2003 and remained wed for a decade. They even share twins Max and Emme, born in 2009.

Anthony raised the stakes on Lopez’s ring even more, proposing with an 8.5 carat blue diamond which also came from Harry Winston. It was reportedly worth $5 million — double the price of Affleck’s short-lived engagement ring.

‘True Love’

Lopez’s 2014 memoir, True Love, spoke at length about Affleck, Anthony and the strange circumstances around those relationships. This is where Lopez referred to Affleck as her “first big heartbreak” but explained how Anthony had become an unforeseen comfort.

“My way of anesthetizing the pain was different,” she wrote. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hour.”

Discussing the Ring with Ellen

Finally, before examining Lopez’s new ring from Rodriguez, it is worth noting her discussion about the engagement on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in November.

At the time, DeGeneres was teasing Lopez about the possibility of an engagement. She suggested that she and Rodriguez had been talking about the prospect, and that a proposal might be coming very soon.

“You should, because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres said. “I mean it would be good to do for Christmas.”

DeGeneres added that, based on her texts, she thought Lopez might get “something romantic, thoughtful, but inexpensive” as a Christmas gift.

“Did he say inexpensive?” Lopez answered with mock anger. “That’s not gonna work… Come on. We don’t work overtime for all that… Smart and thoughtful I’ll take. Romantic I’ll take.”

Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez delivered on Saturday, when he slipped a $1.4 million ding onto Lopez’s finger. The baseball legend went with an emerald-cut diamond, colorless with a high clarity. Chicago Jeweler Brandon Hill told Us Weekly that it looked to be around 15 carats.

“It’s set in a simple but elegant solitaire mounting which will look beautiful with a wedding band next to it in the future,” Hill added.

Rodriguez and Lopez made a few posts announcing the engagement, and fans were overjoyed for them. After that, they fell silent on social media, taking some time to enjoy their romantic milestone in privacy.