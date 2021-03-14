Jennifer Lopez Fans Keep Pointing Out Ben Affleck Is Single Amid Alex Rodriguez Drama

(Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage via Getty Images) Back in the halcyon days of 2002 - 2004, Affleck and Lopez were the hottest celebrity couple going, breaking up after an engagement and postponed nuptials. Both of them credit media interference as one of the major reasons that they broke up, so fans on Twitter couldn't help but wonder if the time was right for a reunion. prevnext

"Listen. If Jlo and Ben get back together..." writer Camille Blackett tweeted. "We're rebooting every damn thing so why not this?!" How dare y'all do this to Ben Affleck. https://t.co/LkMdwZG9xR — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) March 13, 2021 Ben Affleck after knowing that JLo and ARod broke up: pic.twitter.com/o8xEFi7TPE — Lady_Gaga_Is_Fucking_Iconic! (@HarryTa42221978) March 12, 2021

(Photo: Chris Weeks/FilmMagic via Getty Images) "Ben Affleck: SINGLE. JLO: Single. God bless the broken road that leads us to Gigli 2: More Gigli," one Twitter user joked. Hearing JLo and ARod broke up/ Realizing Ben Affleck is also single pic.twitter.com/o71MlNWcrk — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) March 12, 2021

"Both members of my favorite Hollywood couple ever are now SINGLE again for the first time in a long time?! #Bennifer back?!" one fan tweeted. society if single ben affleck and single jlo rekindle their 2002-2003 romance pic.twitter.com/GMqLV7nrS1 — bbqueen (@ngocbbuii) March 12, 2021 While the break-up may have been a brutal one, the exes have spoken of each other fondly over the years. "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her," Affleck told The New York Times in 2020. "How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f------ baller." Affleck added that Lopez should have nabbed an Oscar nom for Hustlers because "she's the real thing."

(Photo: Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Having a relationship in the public eye is always difficult, and Lopez admitted that it was a tricky thing to navigate. "We didn't try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure." Lopez also told W Magazine that the relationship was "self-destructive" and brought out her insecurities. "I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything," Lopez explained. "And my relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."