Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Finds Support from Unlikely Source Following Alex Rodriguez Breakup

Following Jennifer Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the Hustlers actress has found support from a very familiar face: her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The source says the couple remains close friends as they continue to co-parent their two children. "Jennifer makes it a point to have cordial relationships, especially with Marc since he is the father of her children," the insider reveals of their relationship. "Jennifer and Marc have a friendship and are supportive of each other whether it comes to parenting, personal matters or their careers," they continued. "They have each other's backs."

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their mutual decision to walk away from their relationship on April 15. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the two parties continued, speaking of both Lopez's kids and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support."

Prior to their split, rumors swirled that the former MLB player was having an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy. While Rodriguez's camp quickly squashed the rumors that his alleged infidelity didn't contribute to the couple's breakup, a source close to Lopez told ET, "She knew it was time to let go. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past," the insider revealed. "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."

Marc Anthony recently praised his ex-wife for her gift of foresight and execution in the most recent issue of InStyle."The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, 'You just don't see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it." He also went on to discuss her work ethic. "She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"