✖

Ana de Armas appeared to respond to rumors that she and ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck were back together, letting fans down who wanted to see a reconciliation between the two Deep Water stars. De Armas, 32, inadvertently spurred speculation on social media that they were back together after she posted a selfie wearing a necklace with a half-heart pendant — identical to the ones she and Affleck, 48, both wore in spring 2020 when they were dating.

However, in de Armas' latest Instagram Story, the Knives Out actress appears to deny the reconciliation rumors, filling a blank screen with the words "nope," "no" and "I don't think so." At the bottom of the post was an emoji of a hand giving a peace sign.

(Photo: Instagram / Ana de Armas)

Affleck and de Armas were first linked together in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water. Throughout the spring and summer, they were frequently spotted out together in Los Angeles and it appeared that they were quarantining together. About a month before news broke in January 2021 that they split, the couple reportedly moved in together.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told PEOPLE at the time about the couple's split. "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." Another source added, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives." The second source also said that "Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly."

In fact, one reason fans may have been so quick to jump to the conclusion that de Armas and Affleck might be back together is because of the seemingly amicable nature of their breakup. A source told E! News that while they "brought a lot of good things into each other's lives," it was ultimately "timing" that "didn't allow fo fit to work out. Their friends would not be disappointed if Ben and Ana revisited their relationship down the line."