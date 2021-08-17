Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Buys Personalized Gifts for Ben Affleck's Daughters

✖

Jennifer Lopez is making the extra effort to reach out to Ben Affleck's daughters. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that while at a star-studded event at producer Jennifer Klein's house over the weekend, the "Let's Get Loud" singer hand-picked necklaces for her boyfriend's 15-year-old daughter Violet and 12-year-old daughter Seraphina.

Affleck is also dad to 9-year-old son Samuel, sharing all three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez is mother to two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "While there, Jennifer checked out the Made by Mary station and picked out necklaces for herself and Emme, as well as Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet and Seraphina," the source said. Lopez picked out the necklaces to match their birthday month and "mentioned that she planned to gift Violet and Seraphina the necklaces later that night" at their dad's 49th birthday party.

The Hustlers star, 52, has been rocking her own sentimental jewelry lately, being spotted several times wearing a "BEN" necklace to show her feelings for The Last Duel star. The couple initially was together from 2002 to 2004 before calling off their engagement. Since then, Affleck would marry and divorce Garner, while Lopez was married to Anthony until their 2011 split. The Grammy-winner was engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez until April, when they announced they had called off their wedding amid questions about his fidelity.

Lopez and Affleck connected not long after but made their second go at the relationship Instagram official just last month as the "On the Floor" singer celebrated her 52nd birthday, posting a photo of the two kissing in honor of the special day. Rodriguez, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight recently that he had "five years of an incredible life and partnership" with Lopez and "learned so much."

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he shared. "So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."