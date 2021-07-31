Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreated 'Jenny From the Block' Music Video During Yacht Outing

✖

Fans are losing their minds over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindling of their relationship, and over the weekend pictures surfaced of the two on a yacht together. While that seems luxurious — and it is — fans couldn't help but notice they were recreating the "Jenny From The Block" music video. However, it's unclear if they were doing that on purpose or if that's just how they were hanging out, but either way, onlookers are on board for all of it.

The sweet couple were celebrating Lopez's 52nd birthday in St. Tropez over the weekend and fans noticed the exact angle one photo was taken that is eerily similar to the 2002 song's music video. Lopez was seen laying on her stomach while Affleck was laying next to her with his hand on her butt. 19 years ago, they were seen in the exact same pose on a yacht for her music video.

Another stunning moment from their celebratory weekend was that Lopez and Affleck went Instagram official. Tucked away in a collage of photos, the singer shared a photo of the two sharing a kiss and the internet almost broke. It doesn't stop there, either. Her followers couldn't help but gush over her stunning body as it seems as if she hasn't aged a day since her 20s. Days after she stunned the world, she stepped out in a "BEN" necklace and continued to drop jaws.

The two originally started dating in 2002 and quickly became one of Hollywood's favorite couples. The two met on the set of Gigli together and were inseparable ever since. Four months after meeting, they got engaged but postponed their wedding that was supposed to take place in September 2003. However, they ultimately called it quits after they called off their engagement. However, now that they're back together, one source told PEOPLE that the couple feels as if they've been given a second chance.

"Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance," the insider said before adding that they're "madly in love" and that they're "the loves of each other's lives." Now that they're official, fans are eagerly waiting to see if they'll take that next step this time and walk down the aisle together.