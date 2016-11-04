Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Kissing Darren Aronofsky in NYC

Daily Mail แชร์ภาพล่าสุดของ Jennifer Lawrence และผู้กำกับ Darren Aronofsky สวีทกันสุดในนิวยอร์ก ทั้งคู่เพิ่งถ่ายทำหนังด้วยกันจบไป pic.twitter.com/Jglwgml2bw — GossipGun (@GossipGun) November 4, 2016

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are no longer trying to hide their relationship.

The 26-year-old actress was spotted kissing the 47-year-old Black Swan director while on a walk Wednesday night.

The couple dressed for the chilly weather. Lawrence looked cozy in an oversized black coat and jeans, while Aronofsky donned a newsboy cap and a scarf.

Lawrence and Aronofsky have been “officially” seeing each other since August, reports E! News.