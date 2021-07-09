Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reveals Surprising Factoid About How They Started Dating

✖

Before Friends star Jennifer Aniston dated Brad Pitt, she dated Counting Crows frontman, Adam Duritz. In the upcoming VICE TV series Dark Side of the 90s, Duritz, 56, said he had no idea who she was when they met. They dated in 1995, while the first season of Friends aired. Aniston started dating Pitt in 1998 and they married two years later, before divorcing in 2005.

Duritz met Aniston, 52, at The Viper Room, the infamous Los Angeles club owned by Johnny Depp in the 1990s. He mostly "lived at The Viper Room, night in and night out," Duritz said in a clip published by Entertainment Tonight. He met Aniston at the club in 1995, just after the Counting Crows hit it big with their first album, August and Everything After.

"A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me," Duritz recalled. "Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don't think." Aniston was "really nice, really funny, really pretty," Duritz said, later adding that, "And also, she liked me." He noted that their relationship "didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl." Dark Side of the 90s debuts on VICE TV on July 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Duritz has another Friends connection. Courteney Cox starred in the Counting Crows' "A Long December" music video. Duritz briefly dated Cox in 1997. During a 2014 interview with Men's Health, Duritz briefly commented on his relationships with the two women and how tabloids were fascinated with them.

"I don't like that it became the only thing [the tabloids] wrote, but that's their problem," he told the magazine at the time. "It wasn't great for me, it wasn't great for my band. But it's nothing I did. I'm not gonna link people's idiocy to my choices, because those were perfectly reasonable choices. They were nice girls and I went out with them and that was that."

Aniston also married actor Justin Theroux in 2015 after a three-year engagement. They separated in late 2017 and divorced in 2018. There were rumors that Aniston wanted to live in Los Angeles, while Theroux wanted to move to New York. That narrative and others are not true, Theroux told Esquire recently. " “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them," he said without going into further detail. "That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification."